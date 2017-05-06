1 of 8
As Radar reported, the 38-year-old reality star was caught hooking up with a much-younger model this week, Younes Bendjima.
The two were seen strolling through Hollywood after going on a lunch date together.
Kardashian’s salty move to date a man 15-years younger sent a loud and clear message to Disick — and he’s not dealing well with it!
“Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks,” a source told PEOPLE. “She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating."
“She is single and having fun,” the source went on about her new flame. “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”
As Radar readers know, Disick and Kardashian’s relationship remains very complicated after the two pulled the plug on their nearly 10-year romance in 2015.
Since then, the on-off-again reality pair continue to co-parent their three children and have tried multiple times to salvage their family. But do you think Kardashian is finally done giving Disick second chances? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
