Kourtney Betrayed! Kardashian’s Boyfriend Caught Packing On PDA With Sofia Richie thumbnail

Exclusive Details

Kourtney Betrayed! Kardashian’s Boyfriend Caught Packing On PDA With Sofia Richie

Nicole’s teen sister gets revenge against Kardashian over mutual ex Justin Bieber.

By
Posted on
Kourtney Betrayed! Kardashian’s Boyfriend Caught Packing On PDA With Sofia Richie thumbnail
View gallery 8
MEGA
Kourtney Betrayed! Kardashian’s Boyfriend Caught Packing On PDA With Sofia Richie
1 of 8
Kourtney Kardashian will likely NOT be keeping up with boy toy Younes Bendjima after seeing these photos! The 23-year-old male model was caught packing on the PDA with Sofia Richie – who seems to be after Kardashian’s sloppy seconds, which also include Scott Disick and Justin Bieber!

Photo credit: BACKGRID/MEGA

Nicole Richie’s 18-year-old sister, was spotted hugging and holding hands with model Bendjima in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: MEGA

According to a source close to Richie, this was all part of her master plan to get revenge on Kardashian! “Sofia is doing this for one reason and one reason only – to get even at Kourtney,” a friend of Richie’s revealed.

Photo credit: MEGA

After turning 18, Richie – who is friends with Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner, 20 – went on a romantic trip to Mexico with Kardashian’s go-to fling, Justin Bieber. “When Justin returned from Mexico with Sofia he dumped her and was hooking up with Kourtney. She was devastated! Justin was her crush since she was little,” the insider told Radar.

Photo credit: MEGA

A friend of Kardashian’s said that she will be “furious” over her man's stepping out. “Kourtney is going to be so angry because she actually does care about Younes. When they first started dating she thought he was too young for her but they started hooking up again recently because she says the sex is off the hook!”

Photo credit: MEGA

After hooking up with Kardashian on and off for over a year, Bieber had a short-lived fling with Richie and whisked her away to Mexico. But when he returned, “he dumped her right away and went back to Kourtney,” said the source.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Which could explain why Richie tried to take revenge by hooking up with Kardashian’s three-time baby-daddy, Scott Disick! Sadly, that didn’t faze the KUWTK beauty one bit!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think that Kourtney Kardashian will take Younes Bendjima back after he hooked up with Sofia Richie? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments