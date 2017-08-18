Kourtney Betrayed! Kardashian’s Boyfriend Caught Packing On PDA With Sofia Richie

Photo credit: BACKGRID/MEGA
According to a source close to Richie, this was all part of her master plan to get revenge on Kardashian! “Sofia is doing this for one reason and one reason only – to get even at Kourtney,” a friend of Richie’s revealed.
A friend of Kardashian’s said that she will be “furious” over her man's stepping out. “Kourtney is going to be so angry because she actually does care about Younes. When they first started dating she thought he was too young for her but they started hooking up again recently because she says the sex is off the hook!”
After hooking up with Kardashian on and off for over a year, Bieber had a short-lived fling with Richie and whisked her away to Mexico. But when he returned, “he dumped her right away and went back to Kourtney,” said the source.
Photo credit: Getty Images
