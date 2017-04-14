1 of 11

What has he done now? Kourtney Kardashian gave Scott Disick the evil eye on vacation in Hawaii as she fought to repair their broken relationship. Click through the gallery to see the bikini bombshell rip into her baby daddy.

MEGA MEGA The Lord was wearing a long white robe for the late night hot tub trip.

MEGA MEGA “Kourtney’s family thinks that she is being absolutely delusional right now ,” a source close to the family told RadarOnline.com exclusively about her tropical trip with her baby daddy.

MEGA MEGA The hot mama had a scowl on her face as she got out of the hot tub, perhaps indicating that she and Disick were fighting again.

MEGA MEGA “She keeps going back to Scott and even though they are not back together, he still has so much control over her and she always ends up forgiving him for anything he does wrong,” the source told Radar.

MEGA MEGA The insider told Radar that Kardashian made the decision to continue to forge a positive relationship with Disick. “She has to. He is the father of her kids and she cannot stand to see her children torn apart and upset, wondering where their daddy is!”

MEGA MEGA Disick destroyed any and all chances of getting back together with his hot-bodied baby mama when he went on another boozy bender in Miami, Florida, following a blowout fight with Kardashian in Costa Rica, but she made an effort to maintain a friction-free relationship.