Kirstie Alley has packed on the pounds yet again! And insiders told RadarOnline.com that it's because she just can't find a man. Click through the gallery to find out why she's been told her weight is deadly.

Alley has been eating her heartache away! Sources told Radar that the love-starved and stressed-out Scientologist can't hang onto a man — so she's gotten hot and heavy with food instead , and now weighs in at 277 pounds!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2012, sources claimed. He said in an interview, "We had a great relationship. But I got a message now that I am associating with other people that she can't be associated with. I am no longer to be spoken with, and sorry, but it is what it is." Alley, 66, hasn't dated anyone since cha-cha-ing with her Dancing with the Stars partnerin 2012, sources claimed. He said in an interview, "We had a great relationship. But I got a message now that I am associating with other people that she can't be associated with. I am no longer to be spoken with, and sorry, but it is what it is."

"I'm not judging people by their religion. I'm Jewish. I don't really believe in science fiction, but whatever," Chmerkovskiy said. His "science fiction" reference was likely related to Alley's membership in the Church of Scientology, which insiders said plays a major role in her problems with men. "Kirstie made it clear to Maks that he needed to support her beliefs to be with her, but he wasn't up to it — and not many guys are," a source claimed.

Leah Remini's explosive series, Scientology and the Aftermath, Alley is more distraught than ever, pals said. "She started gorging herself — and With the recent firestorm surrounding Scientology, following the damning HBO documentary Going Clear and actressexplosive series, Scientology and the Aftermath, Alley is more distraught than ever, pals said. "She started gorging herself — and her weight has exploded !" claimed an insider.

With her weight climbing again, the former Fat Actress star faces potentially lethal health consequences, warned experts. "Being overweight increases a person's risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis and cancer," New York City weight-loss expert Dr. Craig Title, who had not treated Alley, told Radar.

Such dramatic weight swings can cut three to seven years from a person's life span, said Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet. "At 66, the cardiovascular or neurological implications of Kirstie's weight swings could be deadly!" Dr. Fischer, who also has not treated Alley, said.