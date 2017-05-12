1 of 10

Kirstie Alley has traded in her Jenny Craig for Dairy Queen and cigarettes! Now, friends are worried that her weight could spiral out of control again. Click through the gallery to see exactly what she’s been shoving in her mouth.

Alley, 66, stopped for an ice cream and cigarette break during her drive to Miami with a friend recently. As Radar has reported, sources claimed that Alley turned back to her love of food when she realized she wasn’t getting the love of a man any time soon

The Cheers star stopped at a Dairy Queen fast food restaurant located in a gas station, where she picked up a cold treat.

Alley reportedly hasn’t dated anyone since she was rumored to have had a fling with Dancing with the Stars partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2012.

Leah Remini, who appeared with him on the show after Alley. In an interview, Chmerkovsky said, " We had a great relationship . But I got a message now that I am associating with other people that she can't be associated with. I am no longer to be spoken with, and sorry, but it is what it is." Some interpreted that to be a reference to former Scientologist, who appeared with him on the show after Alley.

An expert who has not treated Alley said that she may now be coming close to 300 pounds!

A day after her Dairy Queen run, she was spotted enjoying a beer in the lobby bar of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel located in Miami, Florida.

She had what appears to be a bottle of water with her as well.

Over the years, twice-divorced Alley has seen her weight seesaw up and down by as much as 150 pounds.