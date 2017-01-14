1 of 10

Kirsten Dunst showed off her diamond engagement ring from Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons as she grabbed some grub from an In-N-Out drive through. Click through Radar's gallery to see the sparkler!

After leaving a massage parlor, Dunst headed to an In-N-Out burger restaurant in Sherman Oaks, Calif., to get some lunch on Friday.

Dunst had an animated conversation on her cell phone in her car. While waving her hands, she displayed her oval-shaped diamond ring from Plemons.

The casually dressed actress, best known for the Spider-Man movie series, was alone on her outing to the fast food restaurant.

News broke this week that Dunst, 34, had gotten engaged to Plemons, 28. The two were first spotted looking like a couple in September after starring together in the second season of Fargo.

Photographers captured Dunst ordering her food at the In-N-Out drive through window.

Although Plemons reportedly popped the question to Dunst on Golden Globes weekend, rumors have it she was wearing the diamond ring as early as the Palm Springs Film Festival on Jan. 2.

Dunst also sported the rock on The Late Late Show with James Corden.