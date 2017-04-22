1 of 7
Even though it's been five years since Kim Zolciak left Real Housewives of Atlanta, she's already got her claws out and is throwing sass at her co-stars!
The 38-year-old appeared on The Real show on Friday, where she was asked why Zolciak had producers begging for her return.
"I really call people like they are, I think," she said. "I'm very psychic, very intuitive." But the slamming session didn't stop there, Kroy Biermann's wife went on, "No one has really grown in five years, except Kandi. She had a baby, got married."
"I feel like when I left five years ago, they're all kind of still in the same place. I've had a few babies since then," she bragged. "We're on season six of Don't Be Tardy."
Previous reports revealed Zolciak had stormed off the show after a nasty fight with co-star NeNe Leakes, but there's still no word yet if her nemesis will return with Zolciak.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Zolciak has been primping and prepping for her part-time role in the upcoming season. She was spotted just days ago covering up her face as rumors spread that she had paid yet another visit to a plastic surgeon.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Zolciak has been primping and prepping for her part-time role in the upcoming season. She was spotted just days ago covering up her face as rumors spread that she had paid yet another visit to a plastic surgeon.

Radar readers also know that Zolciak's decision to rejoin the cast comes at a peculiar time, especially since she and Kroy recently have fallen on hard times since the 31-year-old was cut from the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.
