Kim Zolciak is getting ready for her RHOA return — and has already gotten a few touch-ups to help her along the way! Click through these slides to get the latest on her plastic face.
Zolciak, 38, was caught running through LAX covering her face — just hours after having a procedure done!
“The BEST!! Cheeks are poppin," she posted showing off her freshened-up face.
The mom-of-six declined to say what surgery or fillers she had done, but her favorite Dr. Kassabian is known for plumping, nipping and tucking everything.
The reality star frequently visits the surgeon when she is in Los Angeles, Calif. and even brings her 20-year-old daughter Brielle with her, she has admitted!
Zolciak’s quick fix comes just hours after insiders revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively that she could be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta!
“That idea certainly isn’t far-fetched,” the source revealed. “The door is always open for Kim. She’s been part of the Bravo family for a long time.”
Will you watch Zolciak's RHOA return? Sound off in the comments!
