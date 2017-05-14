Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn't go unnoticed. THANK YOU 💋 Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade ❤️ #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 9, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT