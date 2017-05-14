1 of 9
Kim Zolciak reportedly stunned fans by sharing a picture on Snapchat of her son Kash playing with a dog on vacation. As ET Online reported, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's shocking post came less than a month after the boy suffered a serious dog bite. Click on Radar's gallery for more!
Don't Be Tardy star Zolciak, posted a photo on Snapchat on Friday which showed son Kash, 4, cuddling up to a dog on vacation. The social media reveal raised eyebrows as Kash was attacked and bitten by a dog just last month.
As Radar reported, Zolciak, 38, and husband Kroy Biermann's son Kash had to undergo emergency surgery in April after being bitten by a dog.
Zolciak was terrified as her and hubby Kroy Biermann's son Kash went to the hospital recently. But as ET Online noted, it appeared she doesn't want his injuries from the dog bite to affect his relationship with animals. "Kash," Zolciak captioned a Friday pic of her son getting close with another dog on vacation.
The reality blonde also posted a picture of Kash holding two puppies on Tuesday. She told Bravo host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last week that Kash's dog bite horror, he was still "an animal lover. I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats."
RHOA and Don't Be Tardy star Zolciak's son's face was bruised and battered as he recovered from the dog bite, as Radar has revealed with her graphic photo.
Zolciak wrote on Instagram recently that, "Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched!...In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!" But the photo of the boy showed an alarming black left eye that was half-closed.
Just days ago, as Radar reported, Zolciak told Andy Cohen on his Bravo talk show that she couldn't get into details on how the dog bite attack happened to her son. "I’m unable to discuss it," she commented. "I’ve been advised not to at this point." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
