1 of 9
INSTAR IMAGES
INSTAR IMAGES
As Kim Zolciak returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the upcoming season 10, there's already a bitter feud brewing between her and Kenya Moore. After Moore said Zolciak was coming back to the hit Bravo reality show because the blonde needed money, Zolciak hit back hard on Instagram. Click on Radar's gallery for more.
INSTAR IMAGES
INSTAR IMAGES
While appearing on "The Breakfast Club" radio show, Moore, 46, told the hosts about Zolciak, 38, "Kim is coming back [to RHOA]. Kim needs a check so Kim will be back…the checks are tardy." As Radar has noted, Zolciak reportedly has money problems that she hoped a return to RHOA would solve.
INSTAR IMAGES
INSTAR IMAGES
Zolciak fired back at Moore on Instagram after seeing how the former beauty queen had disssed her, writing, "Hmm this s**t is funny!! 6 seasons in on Don’t be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less then 6 months meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s Beauty Supply to do an appearances…."
INSTAR IMAGES
INSTAR IMAGES
Zolciak continued her Instagram rant against Moore by writing, "AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend." Moore has been accused of having fake boyfriends for the RHOA cameras.
INSTAR IMAGES
INSTAR IMAGES
As Radar has recently reported, Zolciak and her football player husband Kroy Biermann left town on vacation after he was served in a lawsuit and their son, Kash, suffered a dog bite. Now, Zolciak is already feuding with Moore.
INSTAR IMAGES
INSTAR IMAGES
There's never a dull moment with the star whose reality show Don’t Be Tardy has been renewed for a sixth season. Zolciak reportedly will have a limited role on RHOA due to her duties on her other Bravo show. Longtime RHOA regular Moore is already taking potshots.
INSTAR IMAGES
INSTAR IMAGES
Zolciak wrote on Instagram, addressing RHOA co-star Moore, "Sweetie don't try and come for me so you can have a storyline for next season."
INSTAR IMAGES
INSTAR IMAGES
Is Zolciak hungry for the money as Moore said? Radar has reported that a holiday decorator sued Zolciak and husband Biermann in March for $6,000, and they were accused of stiffing their babysitter and housekeeper in the past. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: