1 of 9
Getty Images
Getty Images
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann aren't just desperate to save their bank accounts — they're also desperate to save their marriage! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Don't Be Tardy stars.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
The couple first tied the knot in 2011 after meeting at an Atlanta-based charity event. Kroy was a football player for the Falcons at the time, and Kim was on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
But, as RadarOnline.com reported, he lost his coveted position in 2016 and now the family is struggling financially. Their relationship has been in jeopardy as well.
Getty Images
Getty Images
hey were sued by their holiday decorator for refusing to pay the $6,000 tab and Kroy was served by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office just days after bringing their son Kash, 4, home from the hospital for a scary dog attack injury.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Kim and Kroy also share KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. Kroy adopted his wife's older kids Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 16.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Are you shocked Kim and Kroy renewed their vows? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: