1 of 8
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Kim Zolciak will have two children in recovery from surgery soon, RadarOnline.com has learned. Click through these slides to get the latest on the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s family’s health.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Brielle Biermann, 20, won’t be going to her beloved John Legend’s concert anytime soon, as the Don’t Be Tardy star shared on Twitter that she needs to have her tonsils removed.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Brielle has come under fire for previous doctor’s visits, but they were simply for elective plastic surgery.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Stay with Radar for more on the family’s recent scares. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: