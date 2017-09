7 of 7

Reality star Zolciak loves to post selfies of herself but she threatened to quit recently because fans were body shaming her so much. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: INSTAR IMAGES