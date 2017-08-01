Exclusive

Bikini Wars! Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Feuding Over Sexiest Beach Body

Click through 9 of the Kardashian trio's sexiest summer shots.

By
Posted on
View gallery 10
Bikini Wars! Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Feuding Over Sexiest Beach Body
1 of 10
Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will do anything to be the hottest Kardashian in a bikini, and a source close to the twisted sister trio told RadarOnline.com exclusively that they have been battling it out behind the scenes for the best beach body! Click through 9 sizzling photos to see if their workouts have paid off!
As fans know, Kim, 36, Kourtney, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are all in immaculate shape this summer.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

But according to a source close to the Kardashian clan, "Kim is working out harder than ever because she is incredibly jealous of how hot her sisters have gotten."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"She is used to being the hottest sister and it is just not that way anymore," the source said. "And she hates it!"

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As fans know, Kourtney has blindsided her entire family with her incredible new figure.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The mother of three used her breakup with Scott Disick, 34, as a reason to get in the best shape she's ever been in – and it shows!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Kourtney is very proud of her hard work and she is loving the attention she gets from the men now," the source told Radar.

Photo credit: FameFlynet

And it is not only Kourtney that has transformed, but Khloe as well!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Khloe and Kourtney have to work out non-stop to maintain their healthy hot bodies, whereas Kim just goes under the knife and gets procedures such as cool sculpting done. It is just not fair," the insider added.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Who do you think has the hottest summer body? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments