Kim & Kanye ‘Miserable’ Before Baby’s Birth: ‘No One Expects Them To Stay Together!’

The parents of North
, 4, and Saint West
, 2, didn't crack a smile when they stepped out last night in L.A. for their first date night in nearly two months! For the past week, the reality star has been with her family at New York fashion week while West stayed behind in L.A
.
According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, the couple may be headed for a divorce following the birth of their third child via surrogate in December.
"Kanye is sick of bending to Kim's every whim," the insider claimed. "He felt like a total failure for not showing a collection at New York fashion week, and blames her for forcing him to back out of it."
"Kanye does not have anything going on right now because he is so consumed with her life and he just goes along with whatever she wants him to do," the source revealed.
"Kim destroyed Kanye's career, and she has no remorse for doing so. She is making millions off makeup now, while he is continuing to have financial issues," the insider told Radar.
The source added it's "not the best time for the two of them to be having another kid together. No one expects them to stay together after the birth of the baby."
However the source pointed out that Kardashian is not the only source of her husband's misery!
As Radar reported from exclusive leaked emails, West was using drugs including liquid marijuana
, Ecstasy-related party drug 2cb, anxiety pill Valium, and powerful painkillers Percocet and Demerol following Kardashian's robbery at gunpoint in Paris last fall.
Just one month after the robbery, the rapper was hospitalized after suffering a breakdown.
As if that wasn't bad enough, Radar revealed that shocking footage that was taken in the days prior to his meltdown
—and West is terrified the film could be released and "destroy his marriage." Do you think that Kim Kardashian should divorce Kanye West? Tell us your thoughts below.
