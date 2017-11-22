Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Shows Off Massive Pregnant Belly In Shocking Photos thumbnail

Ready To Pop

Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Shows Off Massive Pregnant Belly In Shocking Photos

The famous couple is set to welcome their third child around New Year's Eve!

Kim Kardashian's surrogate was just spotted showing off her massive pregnant belly! The mystery woman looks like she is ready to pop in the most recent photos! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see for yourself.

Kim Kardashian's very pregnant surrogate was spotted looking casual while running errands around California. As Radar previously reported, the woman is carrying Kim, 37, and Kanye West's third child – a girl!

A source close to Kim even told Radar that the reality star is jealous that her surrogate is getting all of her hubby's attention these days.

"Whenever she's with Kanye, 40, all he wants to know about is the surrogate who's carrying their child," an insider told Radar. "He rarely asks about Kim herself anymore."

She reportedly "loved" the attention she got when she was pregnant, and wishes she could trade places with her surrogate! As fans know, Kim and Kanye share daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 1.

Kim recently revealed that North is very excited about having a sister, and took all of the new baby's toys when guests brought them to her lavish baby shower. She also said that she did not invite the surrogate to the shower – admitting it was an odd decision.

The mystery surrogate is a "superfan" of the Kardashians, and has reportedly received VIP treatment ever since she agreed to carry Kim and Kanye's child. She's allegedly getting paid $75K for her good deed, but also earns allowances and gets paid for her medical and travel expenses. A source told Radar that the famous couple will give her an extra $2K if she delivers by cesarean and %5K if she gives birth to twins.

The mystery surrogate is a married woman of two who has previously acted a surrogate, and therefore has experience. While the surrogate recently suffered a health scare, sources have told Radar that everything is running smoothly and she is due around New Years! Are you excited for Kim and Kanye's third child? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

