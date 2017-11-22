Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Shows Off Massive Pregnant Belly In Shocking Photos

8 of 8

The mystery surrogate is a married woman of two who has previously acted a surrogate, and therefore has experience. While the surrogate recently suffered a health scare, sources have told Radar that everything is running smoothly and she is due around New Years! Are you excited for Kim and Kanye's third child? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner