Kim Kardashian is getting to take control of her image and career, RadarOnline.com has learned. After a three-month social media hiatus following the horrific robbery at gunpoint in Paris, Kardashian, 36, re-emerged online this week – with a drastically different look, and the insider told Radar that the source did not sign off on it.
At the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Jenner, 61, paraded her trophy daughter around like the prize that she is! But after Jenner ditched Kardashian on the night of her fateful robbery, a source close to the Kardashian clan said, “Kim seems to be thinking that Kris used her to get her where she is today. She will never think of her mother the same way again!”
Getty Images
Getty Images
