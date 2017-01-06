1 of 8

Kim Kardashian is getting to take control of her image and career, RadarOnline.com has learned. After a three-month social media hiatus following the horrific robbery at gunpoint in Paris, Kardashian, 36, re-emerged online this week – with a drastically different look, and the insider told Radar that the source did not sign off on it

Jenner, 61, paraded her trophy daughter around like the prize that she is! But after Jenner ditched Kardashian on the night of her fateful robbery, a source close to the Kardashian clan said, "Kim seems to be thinking that Kris used her to get her where she is today. She will never think of her mother the same way again!"

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST Instead of posting a blinged-out photo laden with diamonds and wearing expensive designer duds, Kardashian returned to social media yesterday with this family snapshot – showing that she has completely toned-down her image!

“Kim hired a transition team to make sure that she gives off a different image than she did previously,” said the source. “And part of this process includes phasing out her mother’s management.”

Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/fxLFQQWJG7 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 27, 2016 Kanye West, 39, shared a grim Christmas photo of himself, his wife and their two children, North, 2, and Saint West, 1. Prior to her grand re-emergence , Kardashian popped up on other people’s social media feeds – including when her hubby, 39, shared a grim Christmas photo of himself, his wife and their two children,, 2, and, 1.

Kardashian followed suit by sharing a video with her fans that showed a much different side of Kardashian and West than the world is used to seeing! “Kim is trying really hard to not be the same person she was before the robbery. She sees how she flaunted her wealth and it kind of just seems to make her sick,” the insider told Radar.

💎💎💎 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT As Radar reported, Kardashian took to social media to brag about her riches just hours prior to hog-tied and thrown in a bathtub by a gang of robbers who are still on the loose! “In Kim’s return, she did not want to be wearing any jewelry, nor wearing expensive clothes or showing off her fancy house,” the insider said