Kim Kardashian & Sisters Escape Family Scandals For A Day Of Fun With Kids

Kourtney carried rarely-seen son Reign amid Scott Disick custody drama.

Kim Kardashian and her famous sisters were spotted taking a break from the family drama this Thursday to enjoy time with their children. Kim, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were pictured at Iceland Ice Skating Center in Van Nuys, California with North West, Saint West, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. See the sweet family photos!

Kim, 36, stunned in a skin-tight white outfit and heel booties as she stepped out with her baby son Saint, 1, who looked to be a spitting image of his famous musical daddy.

The sexy supermom also held hands with her stylish daughter and her tiny friend.

As Radar reported, Kim is laying low this Paris Fashion Week and spending time with family back in California, as she is terrified of reliving her robbery nightmare.

Kanye, 40, looked especially chipper during the family outing, despite his never ending drama. The “I Am A God” rapper was recently involved in a shady video scandal regarding his troubled life before his meltdown. 

He was also reportedly forced to sign a mid-nuptial agreement for Kim, in order for the reality star to keep her fortune safe.

Khloe, 33, who has no children of her own has often spoken about her desire to start a family. A source eve claimed she was willing to use a surrogate to have a kid with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. 

On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Revenge Body star spoke out about her fears that she may not be able to conceive on her own.

Since sister Kim is suing a surrogate to have her third child, it might be a good option for Khloe after all!

Eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, 38, stepped out with her youngest Disick baby amid her shocking custody battle with Scott, 34.

The hot cougar banned the troubled “Lord” from seeing their kids as much as he used to following his tragic mental breakdown and hospitalization. What do you think about the sisters running away with their kids amid their family problems? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

