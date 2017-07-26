Kim Kardashian sisters film lunch kuwtk

Who Wore It Best? Kardashian Sisters Show Off Curves While Filming ‘KUWTK’ Finale

The reality stars stunned in skin-tight outfits and sky-high heels.

Kim Kardashian sisters film lunch kuwtk
Kim Kardashian and sisters Kourtney and Khloé were just seen filming for their last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians during a lunch at Stanley’s in Sherman Oaks, CA, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 36-year-old reality star flaunted her enviable curves in a tight yet casual two-piece ensemble while walking the California streets.

Khloé stunned in a black mini dress and heels while holding hands with adorable-in-white Penelope Disick, 5.

Mom-of-two Kim – who is reportedly hoping to have more children via surrogate – looked sexy as ever in a white crop-top and high-waisted sweatpants.

The three sisters came together for a midday lunch and film session for KUWTK’s season finale.

Kourtney looked fit and lean in a red t-shirt and ripped jeans. She accessorized her casual outfit with a glamorous Louis Vuitton mini-backpack and heels.

The Revenge Body sister, 33 – who is currently madly in love and reportedly looking for a home with boyfriend Tristan Thompson – showed off her enormous assets as she headed to the car after lunch, with the rest of her family.

Kim too boasted her picture-perfect backside as she adjusted her super tight grey sweatpants.

Kourtney, 38, looked relaxed and sexy amid her never-ending drama with boozy baby daddy Scott Disick, 34.

She's recently been working on her figure and reinventing herself with hot new boy toy Younes Bendjima, 24.

Who do you think looked better on the Kardashian sisters' latest outing?

