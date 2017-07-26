Who Wore It Best? Kardashian Sisters Show Off Curves While Filming ‘KUWTK’ Finale

Kim Kardashian
and sisters Kourtney
and Khloé
were just seen filming for their last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians
during a lunch at Stanley’s in Sherman Oaks, CA, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 36-year-old reality star flaunted her enviable curves in a tight yet casual two-piece ensemble while walking the California streets.
Khloé stunned in a black mini dress and heels while holding hands with adorable-in-white Penelope Disick, 5.
Kourtney looked fit and lean in a red t-shirt and ripped jeans. She accessorized her casual outfit with a glamorous Louis Vuitton mini-backpack and heels.
Kim too boasted her picture-perfect backside as she adjusted her super tight grey sweatpants.
Who do you think looked better on the Kardashian sisters' latest outing? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.