Exclusive Slideshow

The High Life! Shocking Footage Shows Kim Sucking On Pipe & Smoking Up

See shots of Kardashian getting crazy in Mexico with her ex, Ray J.

By
Posted on
View gallery 11
The High Life! Shocking Footage Shows Kim Sucking On Pipe & Smoking Up
1 of 11
Click through RadarOnline.com's exclusive gallery showing stills from a 2003 never-before-seen home video of Kim Kardashian smoking on a penis-shaped pipe and a suspicious-looking cigarette with her sex tape partner Ray J!
The video began with a giggling Kardashian and Ray J, who were on a Mexican vacation together.
The singer presents her with a souvenir pipe that was in the shape of a penis.
"Nice pipe, huh?" Kardashian, then around 23, noted as she put the item near Ray J's crotch.
Kardashian then leaned down to put her lips around the pipe when Ray J commanded, "Smoke it."
The pipe did not have anything in it, but a later shot shows Kardashian wasn't afraid to inhale when there was.
"Wanna hit this, Kimberly?" Ray J, who was then just 22, asked Kardashian while offering a suspicious-looking cigarette.
"Actually I do!" she responded.
But she didn't want to stop! "No more for you," Ray J told her. "You're gonna be trippin' now!"
However, Kardashian wouldn't take no for an answer. "But I want one more!" she whined.
Kardashian looked pleased with herself before she skipped off. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments