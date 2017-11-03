Kim Spotted Out With Sister Kourtney’s Nemesis Ex After Nasty Feud

Kim Kardashian , 37, was just spotted reuniting with sister Kourtney Kardashian ’s nemesis ex! The reality star beauty was accompanied by Scott Disick , 33, when making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Thursday. What does her older sis think of this unlikely reunion? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney may have had enough of sleazy baby daddy Scott Disick, but it seems her little sister Kim Kardashian is still in touch with the boozy star. Just this Thursday the two were seen sharing laughs outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported, Kim’s appearance on the show resulted in her being interviewed by A-lister pal Jennifer Lawrence, 27. During the talk, she recounted a time when the actress was so drunk with momager Kris Jenner, 61, that she stripped naked in her closet! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sofia Richie, 19. Speaking of drunken scandals , just last month, Scott was caught acting like his wild self during a club night with girlfriend, 19. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I saw him have around four of them and he took several bathroom trips with his friends and came out wiping his nose,” said an eyewitness at the time. “Scott and Sofia kissed a couple times, but mainly just sort of sat around and watched the crowd party, it was sort of strange.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, a pal of Kourtney’s claimed the mom-of-three was “disgusted” with her ex’s cradle-robbing habits and out-of-control partying Photo credit: BACKGRID

She even got into a fight with him on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Scott threatened Kourtney over her relationship with boy toy Younes Bendjima, 24. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“You better watch your back,” said the livid star to his baby mama. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite their ongoing drama , Kourtney still worries about Scott and his bad habits. She even got sister Kim to stage an intervention for him on KUWTK. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I am definitely out of control,” Scott admitted to Kim at the time. Photo credit: BACKGRID