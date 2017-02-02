1 of 7

A somber Kim Kardashian had another round of meeting with the French authorities trying to solve the case of her armed robbery today. But even though she was targeted for the crime because of her million-dollar jewels, she dressed to the nines for the event. Despite her glamorous look, a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Kardashian wants revenge against the people that tied her up and stole her belongings. Click through the gallery to find out how Kardashian wants justice served on the group.

Kardashian, 36, appeared somber as she emerged from another meeting about her terrifying Paris jewelry heist. She was wearing a big black coat after the robbers said that they watched her social media accounts to track her extravagant items and locations as they planned their crime.

"Kim is really serious about making the robbers pay ," a source told Radar. "She isn't messing around. She remembers everything that happened to her and she wants them to pay."

" ," the source told Radar. Kardashian was alone for the meeting, the same way she was alone in her Paris apartment the night of the robbery. Kanye is in Los Angeles ," the source told Radar.

Wearing thigh-high boots to the meeting, Kardashian put on an air of solemnity as she exited the building. "This is really hard for Kim, but she is tough. Look at her," the source said. "She's gorgeous doing everything she does."