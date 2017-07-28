Raunchy Reality! Kim & Ray J Show Off Their Sex Tape Love Den

RadarOnline.com has uncovered video of Kim Kardashian and Ray J showing off the Mexican hotel room where they made their infamous sex tape in 2003. Click through the gallery to see the suite that helped them find fame.

The former couple took full advantage of a bubbling Jacuzzi during their trip to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate Kardashian’s 23rd birthday in 2003

Newly uncovered footage from that fateful trip, exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, gives a glimpse of the hotel room where the two would film a sex tape that would make them household names. “We got the Jacuzzi,” Ray J boasts as he captures the scene on a camcorder

Crowning himself the video’s “narrator,” Ray J gives a guided tour of their private love den.

In the video, Kardashian is gathering items to take on a day of jet skiing and laying on the beach. “How do you feel Kimberly?” Ray J asks the birthday girl. “I feel grrrreat!” she jokingly responds

Ray J couldn’t get enough of their room. “We got the private suite,” he boasted. “We got the breakfast we at already,” Ray J continues, panning the camera over to a lavish room service spread, with rumpled sheets in the background.

Just a few years later, the sex tape shot in that very same room — featuring raunchy sex acts and a hot oil massage — would leak in 2007.

But at the time, the two were more concerned with their luxurious surroundings than with their home movies getting out