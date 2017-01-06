1 of 8
Kim Kardashian was seen holding her stomach after exiting her ob-gyn's office in Los Angeles. Click through the gallery to find out what is going on with the newly surfaced reality star.
Kardashian, 36, flashed her boobs as she left her doctor's office on January 6, 2017. She also sported a ring in the center of her bottom lip.
Mrs. Kanye West covered her stomach as she left Dr. Paul Crane's office. The good doctor was her OBGYN for both of her children, North and Saint West. A source close to her told Radar that "Kim would love to have a third child and was trying to get pregnant again."
However, Kardashian has been suffering from endometriosis, a painful medical condition that put great strain on her physical and mental well-being, multiple insiders told Radar. Kardashian's rep said, however, that the claims were "false."
Kardashian "has been experiencing terrible pain," an insider insisted
"Kim is following her doctor's orders and working through it, but a lot of people around her are scared," the source told Radar.
The KUWTK reality star cruised back into the public eye after her self-imposed exile following her horrific Paris robbery, which she said scared her so much she though the thieves would shoot her "in the back" as they held her at gunpoint.
What do you think about Kim's trip to the doctor?
