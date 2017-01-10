1 of 8
Kim Kardashian has a plan to patch up her failing marriage, according to an insider: another baby! Click through the gallery to find out what Kim has cooked up to keep Kanye West by her side.
Kardashian, 36, is so desperate to save her marriage to West after his mental breakdown that she has sought out fertility treatments, a source exclusively revealed to Radar.
"Kim is really trying hard to have another baby," the source explained. Already a mother to North, 3, and Saint West, 1, the KUWTK reality star wants to expand her family.
"Kanye's issues have been terrible for Kim to deal with," another source told Radar. "She is trying to keep her marriage from falling apart," by having another kid.
. "She has been getting a lot of treatments," the insider told Radar. "She is taking care of herself so that she can get pregnant again."
As Radar previously reported, Kardashian had a full makeover after her frightening Paris attack. "Kim is trying really hard to not be the same person she was before the robbery," a source told Radar. And her desire for more kids is part of her plan.
"Kim will do anything to get back to normal. She loves kids, would love to have more and so she's trying," the source said. "Everything else is up to God."
