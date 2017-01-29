1 of 8
While Kim Kardashian gets back to filming with her family in Costa Rica, French police are making the man behind her Paris robbery squeal where her jewels are. Keep clicking through to find out the latest shocking updates — plus, whether she'll ever see her engagement ring again!
In a leaked police transcript that appeared in Le Monde newspaper on Jan. 28, Aomar Air Khedache, the 60-year-old who led Kardashian's heist in October, told officials what his team of thieves did to the reality star's jewels just days after obtaining them.
"So that the jewels wouldn't be recognized, we took a joint decision to melt them down," Khedache, nicknamed Old Omar in the group, told police. He went on to admit that the thugs laid low for awhile in Paris, but later relocated to a Belgian town where they could cash-in.
However, he went on to confess that Kardashian's 20-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring was with "someone" that he wasn't willing to name. "We're all afraid to sell it because it is a stone that's very easy to identify," he said.
When officials pushed for who and how they knew Kardashian's every move during her Oct. 3 trip, Old Omar claimed the whole operation was very easy to plan. "The jewels were shown on the internet, and [she said] that she didn't wear fakes… the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything," he said.
However, the elderly thief didn't appreciate the way Kardashian retold the story about being held at gunpoint. "We didn't take our weapons out in front of a woman," Old Omar said during the leaked transcript, claiming that his team treated her with "gentleness" during the heist. "The person with me tied her up on the bed… I placed her in the bath."
As RadarOnline.com reported, French police arrested 17 suspects at the beginning of January, but only 10 have so far been charged for the heist.
