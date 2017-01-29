1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "So that the jewels wouldn't be recognized, we took a joint decision to melt them down," Khedache, nicknamed Old Omar in the group, told police. He went on to admit that the thugs laid low for awhile in Paris, but later relocated to a Belgian town where they could cash-in.

"One of us took care of that," Old Omar told police about the melting, adding, "He came back with bars… Although there must have been a bit more than 800 grammies."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI When officials pushed for who and how they knew Kardashian's every move during her Oct. 3 trip , Old Omar claimed the whole operation was very easy to plan. "The jewels were shown on the internet, and [she said] that she didn't wear fakes… the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything," he said.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI However, the elderly thief didn't appreciate the way Kardashian retold the story about being held at gunpoint. "We didn't take our weapons out in front of a woman," Old Omar said during the leaked transcript, claiming that his team treated her with "gentleness" during the heist. " The person with me tied her up on the bed … I placed her in the bath."