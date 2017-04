The 36-year-old announced it in honor of "Weed Day" 4/20, displaying the product on her Kimoji.com website set between a $35 “ass tray” ash tray and a $12 pair of “fire weed” socks.

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to become outraged

"Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary....... is just as horrible as Kendall's Pepsi ad.... what's wrong with y'all, y'all that money hungry?" one Twitter user wrote.

"So now you're the Virgin Mary? Another bad decision, from diet Flu 😷 to Virgin Mary 😏," another said.

@KimKardashian I'm Catholic we use candles with images of saints, the Virgin Mary etc. For prayer for healing and other reasons. #disapointed #disrepectful — PattyCisneros-Magaña (@imjustaskn) April 20, 2017

Others accused Kim of disrespecting the Catholic church: "I'm Catholic we use candles with images of saints, the Virgin Mary etc. For prayer for healing and other reasons. #disapointed #disrepectful."