2016 was hotter than ever in Hollywood! See which celebrities stripped down for INTENTIONAL nude photo leaks and more!
Selfie queen Kim Kardashian broke the internet again with a nude selfie. She then recreated it with Emily Ratajowski.
Sharon Osbourne posted her own version of their snap in retaliation!
Courtney Stodden also reenacted Kardashian's naked photo.
Her soon-to-be sister-in law Blac Chyna stripped down for her social media followers too!
Demi Lovato didn't just let go of Wilmer Valderrama — she got rid of her clothes too!
Comedienne Chelsea Handler stripped down, too!
Instagram/@mariahcarey
Christina Milian posed in front of the skyline, but her Instagram followers weren't talking about the view!
Women weren't the only ones having fun! Vin Diesel posted a seductive selfie in nothing but a towel!
Ashley Graham went topless in Mexico.
Jennifer Lopez showed off her curves in a bedroom selfie, complete with side-boob action!
Instagram/@christinamilian
Mariah Carey got intimate with herself in the bathtub.
Mom-of-six Kim Zolciak posed in a gold bikini that left little to the imagination.
Party in the front, business in the back! Joanna Krupa posted a selfie with just her bottoms covered.
Ariel Winter showed off her curves in a barely-there bikini.
Kylie Jenner gave her big sister a run for her money in her bathroom selfie!