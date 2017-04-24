1 of 11
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian stripped down like never before while on vacation in Mexico this week — see the nearly nude photos!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kim Kardashian's photoshop-free curves were exposed for the world to see!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
She's certainly busting out of her bikini.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The 36-year-old showed off her assets in an itsy bitsy bikini, strutting her stuff.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Sister Kourtney sported some major underboob in a red-hot bikini.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Though youngest Kardashian sister Khloe once said Kim had the "best body ever," the mother-of-two was most likely hoping to hide her cellulite from the public eye.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Meanwhile, Kim and Kourtney will be teaming up on the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, going head-to-head with Kourt's baby daddy Scott Disick.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar reported, in a sneak peak from the episode, Disick goes off the wagon again after receiving some shocking news about his ex: "I'm here in Dubai and I found out that Kourtney was with somebody else."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But things take a turn for the worse later when sister Kim calls Kourtney to tell her that Scott has been partying nonstop — and has someone in his hotel room! "Do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what the f*** is in there?" Kim screams.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kim then opens a door to find a mystery woman inside. "Tramp!"
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
What do you think of Kim and Kourtney's unedited bikini bodies? Sound off in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: