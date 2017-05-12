1 of 11
BACKGRID/Instagram
BACKGRID/Instagram
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian visited the Museum of Ice Cream with their kids this week while filming for their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians — see the photos.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
North West was treated to an ice cream cone on a trip to the Museum of Ice Cream with mom Kim on Thursday.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The adorable tot was spotted carrying a pink ice cream cone as she joined her reality star mom in filming scenes for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
North, who turns four next month, donned a cute overall dress over a black t-shirt.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
On Tuesday, Kim revealed that her oldest child requires bribing with treats on occasion.
Snapchat
Snapchat
While discussing her family on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Kim said of North, "She's really really smart, actually. She knows how to outsmart us."
Snapchat
Snapchat
Son Saint didn't come along for the outing, perhaps because he's only one.
Snapchat
Snapchat
North was joined by cousins Mason and Penelope Disick, along with aunt Kourtney.
Snapchat
Snapchat
Kourtney also shared photos of herself goofing around with Kim's bestie Jonathan Cheban in the museum.
X
Share this: