BACKGRID/Instagram BACKGRID/Instagram Kim and Kourtney Kardashian visited the Museum of Ice Cream with their kids this week while filming for their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians — see the photos.

BACKGRID BACKGRID North West was treated to an ice cream cone on a trip to the was treated to an ice cream cone on a trip to the Museum of Ice Cream with mom Kim on Thursday

BACKGRID BACKGRID The adorable tot was spotted carrying a pink ice cream cone as she joined her reality star mom in filming scenes for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

BACKGRID BACKGRID North, who turns four next month, donned a cute overall dress over a black t-shirt.

BACKGRID BACKGRID On Tuesday, Kim revealed that her oldest child requires bribing with treats on occasion.

Snapchat Snapchat While discussing her family on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Kim said of North, "She's really really smart, actually. She knows how to outsmart us."

Snapchat Snapchat North was joined by cousins Mason and Penelope Disick, along with aunt Kourtney.

The group seemed to be have a good old fashioned time.