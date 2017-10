Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, 36, were spotted shopping at a local baby store in California! The famous sisters were pictured entering Buy Buy Baby amid the family's pregnancy news. Were they shopping for Kim's surrogate or could the gifts have been for Kylie Jenner or Khloe Kardashian? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. and, 36, were spotted shopping at a local baby store in California! The famous sisters were pictured entering Buy Buy Baby amid the family's pregnancy news. Were they shopping for Kim's surrogate or could the gifts have been foror? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Reign, Penelope and Mason Disick, but recently claimed she would not be opposed to having another child with her sleazy ex, Scott Disick, 34! Kourtney Kardashian , 38, and sister Kim looked stylish as ever during their baby store visit. As Radar readers know, Kourtney is already a mom toand, but recently claimed she would not be opposed to having another child with her sleazy ex, Scott Disick, 34! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Saint and North West. She is also expecting her third child with husband Kim is also a mother toand. She is also expecting her third child with husband Kanye West , 40, via surrogate. Sources claimed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has the woman on a strict diet and has been pampering her with everything from spa treatments to private chefs to keep her happy Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kanye – who was spotted leaving his office with a pal Rick Rubin – has been caught in a few scandals as of late. Most recently, a source claimed wife Kim was fed up with his lazy lifestyle and was actually begging him to go to the gym and get in shape. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sexy mama Kim, however, has been all about the healthy family life. A source claimed she has been extremely supportive of little sister Kylie, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite the excitement over the family baby boom, Kylie's Kardashian-Jenner sisters, are skeptical of Travis and doubt he will last. " He just seems to be a rebound from Tyga , and rebounds never work out." Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson , 26. Momager Kris Jenner , 61, is even hoping to document her pregnancy with a KUWTK spinoff! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Kris is absolutely through the roof fight now," an insider said of the matriarch, who is also hoping to use her 20-year-old daughter Kylie's current pregnancy to make some extra cash. "This is like a dream come true for her because more babies means more grandkids and better ratings for their TV show." Photo credit: BACKGRID