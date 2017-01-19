1 of 11
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put on a united front during a lunch date with Kourtney Kardashian at Hugo's in Agoura Hills on Wednesday, but according to insiders, their marriage is crumbling like never before!
Kim, 36, didn't seem very cheerful for their day out with her older sister.
Meanwhile, her 39-year-old rapper hubby looked unenthused as well.
West has been recovering from his mental breakdown, while Kim has mostly stayed hidden inside their multi-million dollar mansion since her October 2016 robbery in Paris.
In recent weeks, divorce reports have dogged the pair and the lunch date seemed to fuel rumors even further.
Just last week, the couple was spotted on a less-than happy date at Shu Sushi restaurant in Bel Air.
"Kim was on her phone the entire time," a spy told Radar. "They barely talked to each other at all!"
Of course, Radar's insider insisted the marriage will last — for now. “Kim really does not want to deal with her image being ruined because of another sloppy divorce,” the family source told Radar. “So at the moment, that is not an option.”
8. To make matters worse, Kim and Kanye's relationship trouble seems to have rubbed off on Kourtney. As Radar reported, Scott Disick's return from Dubai earlier this week was not a happy homecoming. Despite his recent reunion with Kourt, an insider told Radar that Disick and the KUWTK star are more estranged than ever after his latest bad behavior.
Disick, 33, went MIA during his recent trip to Dubai – where he was supposed to be escorting Kim on a business trip. And Kourtney wasn’t happy.
"Kourtney let Scott have it when he returned home! It seems like she just can’t trust Scott anymore," an insider told Radar. Are the Kardashians all headed for big break ups? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
