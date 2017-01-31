1 of 13

INSTAR/AKM-GSI INSTAR/AKM-GSI Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family said goodbye to Costa Rica this week, Kanye West once again. and the rest of the family said goodbye to Costa Rica this week, forcing the reality star to face her troubled marriage toonce again.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Kim didn't look happy about returning home.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie were spotted boarding the plane as well, along with momager Kris, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kylie's rapper boyfriend Tyga.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Kourtney carried her kids to the plane amid rumors that her reunion with Scott Disick has turned sour in recent weeks.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Meanwhile, Radar has exclusively learned that 36-year-old Kim feels completely "stuck" in her marriage.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images "She would not stop talking about Kanye while they were away and she doesn't know what she wants to do she feels like she is stuck and is unhappy but she doesn't know how to make it better and fix the situation," a source close to the Kardashian sisters revealed.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images "They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop," said the source. "Their on-call therapist is available 24/7, which doesn’t come cheap, but she’s also available via Skype if they’re out of town."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Back in L.A., a puffy-looking Kanye looked less than thrilled to see his wife again.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "They have a lot of issues to work through and Kanye’s in total shock at just how unhappy Kim’s been," said the source. "He’s had his head in the clouds."

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Of course, an insider told Radar the reality star's marriage to Kanye will last — for now.