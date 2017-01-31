1 of 13
INSTAR/AKM-GSI
INSTAR/AKM-GSI
Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family said goodbye to Costa Rica this week, forcing the reality star to face her troubled marriage to Kanye West once again.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Kim didn't look happy about returning home.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie were spotted boarding the plane as well, along with momager Kris, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kylie's rapper boyfriend Tyga.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Kourtney carried her kids to the plane amid rumors that her reunion with Scott Disick has turned sour in recent weeks.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Meanwhile, Radar has exclusively learned that 36-year-old Kim feels completely "stuck" in her marriage.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
"She would not stop talking about Kanye while they were away and she doesn't know what she wants to do she feels like she is stuck and is unhappy but she doesn't know how to make it better and fix the situation," a source close to the Kardashian sisters revealed.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
According to an insider, Kardashian’s October robbery in Paris and West’s meltdown in the months to follow have taken a toll on their relationship and they’ve turned to a professional therapist for help.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
"They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop," said the source. "Their on-call therapist is available 24/7, which doesn’t come cheap, but she’s also available via Skype if they’re out of town."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Back in L.A., a puffy-looking Kanye looked less than thrilled to see his wife again.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"They have a lot of issues to work through and Kanye’s in total shock at just how unhappy Kim’s been," said the source. "He’s had his head in the clouds."
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Of course, an insider told Radar the reality star's marriage to Kanye will last — for now.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
"Kim really does not want to deal with her image being ruined because of another sloppy divorce," the family source told Radar. "So at the moment, that is not an option."
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Kim continues being cautious with her jewelry, donning a plain band while out and about on the trip.
X
Share this: