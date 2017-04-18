1 of 5
Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban spent months away from her and in a new set of shots he looks dejected on the lonely streets of New York City. Click through the gallery to see how Cheban is handling the lengthy separation from his bestie.
Cheban, 43, cut a somber figure in New York City without Kardashian by his side. A staple on the family reality show, the besties seemed to be recently estranged.
The Foodgod returned from a two-month stint in the UK where he taped the reality show Celebs Go Dating, trying to find love.
As the ratings crashed for ‘KUWTK,’ Kardashian’s trusty buddy had not been photographed with her since the first week in February 2017.
Do you think Kim and Jonathan’s friendship is over? Sound off in comments below.
