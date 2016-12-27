1 of 7

After her brutal Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian vowed to scale back her extravagant lifestyle but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned her dirty secret – she’s going over the top on Christmas spending! Click through the gallery to find out what she did to break the bank for the holiday.

“Kim went crazy again with buying gifts this year,” a source close to the reality star told Radar. “She never looks at prices of anything but only wants to get unique gifts for her kids, Kanye and all of her family and friends.”

After armed gunmen stole her $4 million diamond ring, Kardashian dropped off social media and was rarely seen in public, with sources close to her revealing that she had re-evaluated what was important to her and it wasn’t material things.

However, while she wore a simple gold band on her ring finger in public, the source told Radar that behind the scenes she was shopping up a storm.

“Kim bought really expensive gifts. She spent a ton of money decorating the house. She isn’t going to blast out the things she bought or gets but she is spending a lot this Christmas,” the source told Radar.

“Paris definitely shook her up,” the source told Radar. “But she isn’t going to let that stop her from giving her kids every amazing thing in the world she can buy for them.”