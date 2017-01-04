1 of 8
Who's that girl?! Kim Kardashian debuted her shocking new look in an outfit that certainly wouldn't make the cover of VOGUE. Click through the gallery to see the drastic transformation.
Kardashian stepped out with a grungy new look in Los Angeles on January 4, 2017, and a source close to the reality star told Radar what was behind her drastic changes.
Gone were the elaborate outfits of her past where she flashed her boobs and butt! Instead, the former fashionista showed some skin in a pair of baggy ripped jeans, a white t-shirt and a black hoodie.
"Kim has spent months transforming herself," a source told Radar about her new appearance. "It is so different from what she was before. All of her super glamorous bling is gone."
"Kim is going totally the opposite direction from glam. She's wearing less makeup and she's really just going for a natural look. It is still really beautiful but not at all the same as before," the insider said.
Kardashian's armed robbery in Paris in October was a rude awakening for the materialistic reality show star and she has worked hard to change her image since, even dropping off of social media.
"Kim is doing something totally different and Kanye loves it," the source told Radar. "He has been giving her advice on exactly how she should look now. He's loving making her over."
