AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kanye West has abandoned his family again! The Yeezus rapper was MIA while his glamorous wife Kim Kardashian travelled to NYC to speak with French authorities about her October robbery. Click through the gallery to find out where West is, and how his wife reacted to another sign that their marriage was crumbling.

Cheban carried Saint West in his arms while mom Where's Daddy?carriedin his arms while mom donned a full fur-look coat and left the Baccarat Hotel in New York City on a chilly winter day.

Kardashian was on kiddie duty, but her estranged husband was nowhere to be found. A source told Radar exclusively that West was in Los Angeles while Kardashian was in the Big Apple on February 1, 2017.

Mrs. Kanye West has been feeling completely "stuck" in her marriage a source told Radar.

"She would not stop talking about Kanye while they were away and she doesn't know what she wants to do," the source told Radar about Kardashian's trip to Costa Rica

Cheban snuggled Saint to help out his friend, who has been struggling with her failing marriage, according to an insider. "She feels like she is stuck and is unhappy but she doesn't know how to make it better and fix the situation," the source said.

While the Paris robbers admitted that they followed Kardashian on social media and tracked her jewels and whereabouts, that didn't change the way she looked in New York City, sporting matching fur-look coats with her adorable tots. She was meeting with French investigators to discuss her ongoing case, after the arrest of a large number of suspects.

Peace out! Cheban flashed a smile on his day out with his bestie. The pair hadn't been seen together in public since October 2016