1 of 11

BACKGRID BACKGRID Kim Kardashian was spotted making a pit stop for pizza with sister Khloe and bestie Jonathan Cheban this week in New York City — is it cheat day on her diet?

BACKGRID BACKGRID Earlier this year, the starlet took her diet very seriously, revealing that she was just 7 pounds away from her goal weight in February . Kim formerly credited her sleek figure with the Atkins diet, as well as exercise and even sauna suits to slim down.

BACKGRID BACKGRID However, a source close to Kardashian told Radar, "Kim is so full of it!"

BACKGRID BACKGRID "Kim's idea of dieting is basically starving herself! She is so obsessed with being skinny right now and says she is doing Atkins, but her family says that she is not following their plan perfectly," the source claimed.

BACKGRID BACKGRID As previously reported, Kardashian has ALSO been getting cool-sculpting procedures done by her plastic surgeon to slim down.

BACKGRID BACKGRID "She is undergoing non-evasive liposuction regularly now," the insider added. "Although Kim claims to have changed so much since the robbery, she has not at all. She is still the same old Kim and always will be!"

BACKGRID BACKGRID "She's gone from being body bore to an all-out robot, with nothing else in her life except working out or fixating over her food," dished an insider at the time.

BACKGRID BACKGRID As a result, noted the source, "Her hormones are totally out of whack and she's grumpy, over-demanding and tough beyond belief of the people around her."

BACKGRID BACKGRID "Everyone — from Kanye to her closest friends — has noticed a major change in the way she's barking orders and refusing to listen," blasted the source.