Kim and Kourtney Kardashian looked thrilled to pose on the red carpet with music icon Cher at the L.A. premiere of Armenian Genocide film The Promise. However, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the “Believe” singer was forced to fake a friendship after momager Kris Jenner “begged” the superstar to play along with her fellow Armenian Americans.
Kim, 36, ditched the Cher-inspired look that she had been rocking for months at last night’s premiere. But according to a source close to the mother of two, “she had no choice.”
“Kim sported shorter hair and went for a completely different Cleopatra vibe because her mother Kris made her,” said the source.
“They knew that Kim had been copying Cher’s style, and didn’t want to offend her,” added the source.
According to the insider, Kris, 61, “had to pull some serious strings” to get Cher to pose with her money-making daughters.
“Kris had to practically beg Cher to do the photo op,” the pal revealed.
Aside from the fact that KUWTK ratings are at an all-time low, the momager and her daughters are also in a nasty feud with Kris’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner, over the trans star’s scathing new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.
“They feel like Caitlyn had no right to talk about their dead father Robert,” sources said. “Any relationship they had is completely gone now.”
