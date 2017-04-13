1 of 8

Getty/MEGA/E! Getty/MEGA/E! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian looked thrilled to pose on the red carpet with music icon Cher at the L.A. premiere of Armenian Genocide film The Promise. However, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the “Believe” singer was Kris Jenner “begged” the superstar to play along with her fellow Armenian Americans. andlooked thrilled to pose on the red carpet with music iconat the L.A. premiere of Armenian Genocide film The Promise. However, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the “Believe” singer was forced to fake a friendship after momager“begged” the superstar to play along with her fellow Armenian Americans.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Kim, 36, ditched the Cher-inspired look that she had been rocking for months at last night’s premiere. But according to a source close to the mother of two, “she had no choice.”

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images “Kim sported shorter hair and went for a completely different Cleopatra vibe because her mother Kris made her,” said the source.

Getty Images Getty Images “They knew that Kim had been copying Cher’s style, and didn’t want to offend her,” added the source.

MEGA MEGA “Kris had to practically beg Cher to do the photo op,” the pal revealed.