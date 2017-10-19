Blonde Kim K Flashes Massive Assets At Cameras In Latest Skin-Tight Outfit

Kim Kardashian
was caught flaunting her curvy figure and massive assets during her latest late night outing in West Hollywood. The star was pictured flashing her butt at the cameras after leaving David Chappelle
’s pop up gig at Delilah. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians
star couldn’t help but show off her enviable body amid husband Kanye West
’s heartbreaking weight gain issues! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more.
Kim Kardashian, 36, stunned fans in a skin-tight brown outfit and heels as she left David Chappelle’s Hollywood show. Her dangerous curves were apparent in the tank and legging combo as she swayed her newly blonde hair for the cameras.
While husband Kanye West, 40, attended the event with her, they were seen leaving on separate rides!
As Radar previously reported
, a source claimed that Kim and Kanye’s relationship was stuck in a rut and their sex life suffering amid the rapper’s extreme weight gain.
“Kanye’s put on 30lbs this year,” said the insider. “He hates the way he looks, so much that he doesn’t want to have sex.”
“Kim isn’t saying how long it’s been but you can tell from her expression it’s been months since they did the wild thing.”
The difference, claimed the source, is that Kim “exercised hard and worked it off. Kanye’s so sensitive, he just withdraws.”
Kim herself has bashed North
and Saint
West’s baby daddy for his laziness, with a different source claiming she wants him to start workout
out ASAP!
