Blonde Kim K Flashes Massive Assets At Cameras In Latest Skin-Tight Outfit

Kim Kardashian was caught flaunting her curvy figure and massive assets during her latest late night outing in West Hollywood. The star was pictured flashing her butt at the cameras after leaving David Chappelle ’s pop up gig at Delilah. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star couldn’t help but show off her enviable body amid husband Kanye West ’s heartbreaking weight gain issues! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 36, stunned fans in a skin-tight brown outfit and heels as she left David Chappelle’s Hollywood show. Her dangerous curves were apparent in the tank and legging combo as she swayed her newly blonde hair for the cameras. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While husband Kanye West, 40, attended the event with her, they were seen leaving on separate rides! Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported , a source claimed that Kim and Kanye’s relationship was stuck in a rut and their sex life suffering amid the rapper’s extreme weight gain. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kanye’s put on 30lbs this year,” said the insider. “He hates the way he looks, so much that he doesn’t want to have sex.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kim isn’t saying how long it’s been but you can tell from her expression it’s been months since they did the wild thing.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim, too, recently broke down over the scandalous Mexico beach photos that showed her sporting some shocking cellulite Photo credit: BACKGRID

The difference, claimed the source, is that Kim “exercised hard and worked it off. Kanye’s so sensitive, he just withdraws.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

North and Saint West’s baby daddy for his laziness, with a different source claiming she Kim herself has bashedandWest’s baby daddy for his laziness, with a different source claiming she wants him to start workout out ASAP! Photo credit: BACKGRID