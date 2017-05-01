1 of 8
MEGA / AKM-GSI
MEGA / AKM-GSI
Kim Kardashian attempted to cover up her cellulite-filled curves in New York City after photos of her un-photoshopped butt caused controversy among her fans — see the photos!
MEGA
MEGA
Kim tried to desperately avoid the scandal, but there was no hiding from cameras!
MEGA
MEGA
The star donned a loose-fitting camouflage jacket paired with sweats and sneakers as she arrived in New York City on Monday.
MEGA
MEGA
As Radar previously reported, when photos Kardashian's un-photoshopped body surfaced online last week from her vacation in Mexico, fans began unfollowing the reality star on social media, calling her a "fake."
MEGA
MEGA
"Absolutely unbelievable. Wake up and face reality. Photoshop is your best friend @KimKardashian," one angry fan wrote, according to The Mirror.
MEGA
MEGA
"Kim you make me feel sick talking about your flawless body when you run to the plastic surgeon for everything. There is nothing real about you," another wrote. "Kim you make me feel sick talking about your flawless body when you run to the plastic surgeon for everything. There is nothing real about you," another wrote.
MEGA
MEGA
Some even accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of being a bad role model: "And yet they want young ladies to look up to them. With such language they speak I wouldn't allow my dog to follow them, I am UNFOLLOWING."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
What do you think of Kim's big Photoshop flub? Let us know in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: