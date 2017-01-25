1 of 12
Did Kim Kardashian go against husband Kanye West's wishes and get breast reduction surgery? The reality star sported a much smaller looking chest size in her most recent photos — see them on Radar and get the exclusive details on Kim's procedure crisis!
Kim emerged in Los Angeles this week, showing off a much flatter chest.
Back in 2014, while wearing a similar flannel shirt, the starlet's bust was much more sizable!
As reported last summer, a source close to Kardashian told Radar that "lately, Kim's breasts have been giving her a lot of problems."
Pictured here in 2013, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked even curvier than in 2014.
"When Kim was young and her boobs were these perky things, it was different," the source told Radar.
"But after having two kids and breast feeding with the both of them, Kim really feels like her boobs have gotten out of hand," the insider added of the 36-year-old.
"Kim says that her boobs hurt her back and she cannot live with the fact that she is starting to get stretch marks on her breasts," said the source.
As Radar previously reported, however, Kim's 38-year-old Yeezy rapper husband lost his mother, Donda, in 2009 after she suffered complications following a routine plastic surgery procedure .
"Kim has been constantly complaining about her body ever since she gave birth to Saint West in December," the source told Radar.
But now, it seems Kardashian has possibly gone ahead with a breast reduction, despite Kanye's orders.
Do you think Kim defied her hubby and underwent breast reduction surgery? Let us know in the comments below!
