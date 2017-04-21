1 of 8
Kim Kardashian totally outshined her sisters Kourtney and Khloe in a see-through dress in LA today. So much for modest Kim! Click through the gallery to see the three girls in their scandalously skimpy outfit.
Kim, 36, wore a completely sheer skin-tight black dress over a tan bra and pair of undies when she went out with her sisters after filming in Los Angeles on April 20, 2017.
After looking at photos of Kardashian in February, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Micael K. Obeng, MD -- who has NOT worked on Kim -- told Radar, "Yes Kim K. appears to have had her implants removed. It's evident by the lack of fullness and roundness of her buttocks, not to mention the sagginess of the lower pole of her buttocks."
After having two kids and breast feeding both of them, Kardashian "really feels like her boobs have gotten out of hand," an insider previously told Radar.
Khloe, 32, rocked a short black mini dress and knee-high boots but covered up her famous Kardashian booty.
Kourtney, who just celebrated her 38th birthday, wore a short black shirt and a demure white top, but couldn’t compete with her mostly naked sister.
