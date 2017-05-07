1 of 9
Kim Kardashian was devastated after unretouched photos of her cellulite-covered butt in a bikini surfaced –and fans accused her of previously photoshopping her body pics. On Friday, Kim appeared to be hiding her famous butt, distracting onlookers with a cleavage-baring top that showed off her boobs instead. Click through Radar's gallery for more!
On Friday, Kim walked into the Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif. for a Cinco de Mayo lunch with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.
Kim, 36, wore a shiny black tank top tucked into unobtrusive black skinny jeans and black boot shoes. The pants were high-waisted, keeping her booty under wraps. The reality star and her sisters were also joined at Casa Vega by their mom Kris Jenner and longtime friend Jonathan Cheban.
As Radar has reported, when photos of Kim's un-photoshopped body surfaced online last week from her vacation in Mexico, fans began unfollowing the reality star on social media, calling her a "fake." The Mexico shots showed Kim's butt in a thong bikini that revealed tons of cellulite.
Kim visited New York City after photos of her un-photoshopped butt caused controversy among her fans. On May 1, Kanye West's wife noticeably kept attention off her butt by sporting a loose-fitting camouflage jacket paired with sweats and sneakers.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's untouched, photoshop-free bikini photos caused a firestorm on the internet with the cruelest comments ever. "UGLY. VOMITING," one Twitter user wrote after seeing pictures of Kim's butt.
Radar exclusively learned that the reality star was "crushed" over the big butt backlash. One person commented in disgust, "Kim Kardashian a** look gross in a bikini and not being photoshopped lol."
Comments about Kim's cellulite left her devastated, according to a source. "Kim is really upset about what people are saying," a family insider told Radar. "This was a huge eye opener for her, she sees that SO many people are so vicious and it has really hurt her feelings."
Kim was on a wild vacation in Mexico with her sister Kourtney and their female friends when photos of her cellulite-pocked butt hit the web. "Kim is crushed that people are being so mean to her," a source told Radar about the fallout. Now, it's clear pants are a girl's best friend!
