Back on! Amid their nasty divorce and custody battle, Kim Kardashian's best friend Larsa Pippen and her estranged husband, basketball legend Scottie Pippen, stepped out with pal Kourtney Kardashian in West Hollywood last night.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Scottie also filed a petition to relocate the kids from Florida to Chicago.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But the heated battle seems to have cooled down in the new year. Neither Scottie nor Larsa have filed documents in the case since December, Radar has discovered.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Larsa recently showed off a new ring — could it be a gift from her on-again husband?

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Despite the reconciliation, the divorce has not yet been dismissed, court records indicate.