Back on! Amid their nasty divorce and custody battle, Kim Kardashian's best friend Larsa Pippen and her estranged husband, basketball legend Scottie Pippen, stepped out with pal Kourtney Kardashian in West Hollywood last night.
The trio dined at Los Angeles hot spot Craig's. Is Kourtney, who recently split again from off-the-wagon baby daddy Scott Disick, playing marriage counselor?
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in October, former Chicago Bulls player Scottie, 51, filed papers in Florida's Broward County demanding full custody of their four children and refusing to pay alimony to his wife of 19 years.
Scottie also filed a petition to relocate the kids from Florida to Chicago.
The former Real Housewives of Miami star, 42, fought back, slamming her ex's custody demands and demanding alimony payments.
But the heated battle seems to have cooled down in the new year. Neither Scottie nor Larsa have filed documents in the case since December, Radar has discovered.
Larsa recently showed off a new ring — could it be a gift from her on-again husband?
Despite the reconciliation, the divorce has not yet been dismissed, court records indicate.
