Kim Kardashian's latest stunt may only cripple her failing marriage to Kanye West! The reality star unlocked 20 new secrets about her life on her website on Feb. 4, but a few are either freaking out fans or making them raise their eyebrows.
Her secrets range from having a permanent retainer on her teeth to the fact that she sleeps with her eyes "slightly open and it scares the s**t out of people."
Further down the list, ranking at no. 15, her troubled husband's name finally makes an appearance.
"I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on," Kim wrote. "I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on."
But did Kanye know that's what sealed the deal for her? Her honesty may not bode well with how things are going for the couple these days.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim has been spotted flying solo with their kids — from Costa Rica to New York City — Kanye being no where in sight. Ever since the sex tape star's robbery and Kanye's mental breakdown, the duo are rumored to be heading for a rocky split.
And it appears she's asking for all the help she can get! Radar readers know that just a few days ago, Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban was spotted playing the daddy role for the kids in NYC. Do you think Kanye and Kim's marriage was a disaster to begin with?
