Kim Fields Spills Hollywood’s Top Secrets In Shocking New Memoir

Kim Fields isn't holding back on Hollywood's biggest secrets anymore! The former RHOA star released her memoir, Blessed Life, and finally came clean about her secret weigh-ins, miscarriages and more.

Janet Jackson while her mom Chip appeared on What’s Happening!! In 1977. Chip had Janet come to their house to rehearse cenes for the show, much to young Kim’s delight. Fields, 48, metwhile her momappeared on What’s Happening!! In 1977. Chip had Janet come to their house to rehearse cenes for the show, much to young Kim’s delight. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I had a nearly impossible time picturing my celebrity hero walking through our front door and saying hi to me,” she wrote. “A few days later, though, that’s exactly happened: Janet walked through our front door and said hi to me. Her big sister La Toya dropped her off….over the course of several weeks, I got used to Janet’s presence. Sometimes La Toya stayed. But more often than not, she dropped Janet off and my mom and I took her back to her family’s Tudor mansion in Encino.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“The Jacksons respected my mom, and they became friends of ours,” Kim added. “Janet and I, in particular, became very good friends. Like a big sister, she taught me fun tween makeup and hair tips. When I had a costume party, she let me wear one of her famous Mae West costumes from the family’s TV show. Her generosity blew me away.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“I remember playing with Janet one day at her family’s house when Michael was filming the movie The Wiz,” she said, later adding, “Once, I went to Disneyland with Janet and Michael. His chief of security drove us in a brown Rolls-Royce. Michael wore a hat and sunglasses, and that seemed to be enough to avoid getting recognized. The Enchanted Tiki Room musical attraction was his favorite. I remember laughing the entire day.” Photo credit: Getty Images

But, not all of her celebrity encounters were as pleasant. “When I guested on Diff’rent Strokes, I saw firsthand the show’s star, Gary Coleman, go off on the director,” she noted. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kim also revealed that she was closest to Mindy Cohn on the set of Facts of Life because they were the closest in age and attended set school together. Nancy even taught her how to shave her legs for the first time. Photo credit: Getty Images

Joan Rivers made a joke about Mad magazine’s “The Yaks Of Life” spread in 1982, calling the girls “the Fats of Life.” But, the easygoing set took a turn shortly aftermade a joke about Mad magazine’s “The Yaks Of Life” spread in 1982, calling the girls “the Fats of Life.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“Given that she was raising her own teenage daughter, Joan should have known better than to make fun of young, developing women that way,” Fields wrote. “I was dealing with sensitive weight and body issues, and putting out there as she did was unnecessary and hurtful on many levels.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“Apparently somebody with influence heard the comedian and decided she had a point,” Fields continued. “One day we returned from a break and found the chips and cookies and yummy snack food at the craft services table had been replaced with celery, carrots, jicama, and other vegetables. They brought in a scale and made us all weigh in each week. Lisa [Welchel] was also sent to several so-called fat camps and someone from the network suggested I see a therapist. When I asked why, I was told, ‘Because of your eating.’” Photo credit: Getty Images

Then, Fields got her first breast reduction surgery as a teenager while on a school break. Photo credit: Getty Images

Michael Jordan while she was a student at Pepperdine, and dated Reverend Jesse Jackson’s son Jonathan. She began hosting a campus-wide TV show after their split, and got Montell Jordan, Darryl M. Bell to help her start the program. Celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Betty White, Blair Underwood and Jason Bateman appeared on the show. She went on to interviewwhile she was a student at Pepperdine, and dated Reverend’s son. She began hosting a campus-wide TV show after their split, and gotto help her start the program. Celebrities includingandappeared on the show. Photo credit: Getty Images

She was also in a car accident with her friend David Green. David unfortunately died from his injuries while Fields walked away practically unscathed. Photo credit: Getty Images

Her marriage to Johnathon Freeman ended just before her thirtieth birthday, and she fell into a crippling “depression.” Photo credit: Getty Images

She later got a second breast reduction surgery for vanity reasons. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Briefly looking back on the whole season, here’s some of what I discerned: Being myself, sharing my reality in a quasi-real reality can be a bizarre vibe,” she affirmed. Photo credit: Getty Images