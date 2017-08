Killer Brides! Inside The Most Shocking & Brutal Murder Cases

14 year oldkiller her 40-year-old husbandat their home in Nigeria after he allegedly failed to give her money for food. The teen had been complaining about her husband of five months since she moved in with him, saying he was not taking care of her basic needs and would refuse to provide her with money to eat. On the day of his killing, the two had gotten into an argument over money . Usman denied his new bride's request and slapped her, after which she took a pounder from the kitchen and hit him in the head, killing him instantly. She later claimed that it was never her intention to take his life.