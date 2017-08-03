Killer Brides! Inside The Most Shocking & Brutal Murder Cases

A woman convicted of killing her husband in 2011, hung herself behind bars at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center. Amber Hilberling
, 25, allegedly pushed her husband Joshua
, through the window of their 25th-floor apartment. She claimed her partner was abusive and the murder was an act of self-defense.
She was sentenced to 25 years in prison
and given a $10,000 fine after she turned down a plea deal that would have reduced her time in prison to five years.
