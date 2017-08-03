killer-brides-murder-husbands-brutal-cases

Killer Brides! Inside The Most Shocking & Brutal Murder Cases

‘She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol.’

As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this week, a boozed-up bride pulled the trigger on her husband during a fiery fight just hours after they say their “I do’s” – and now 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard is spending her honeymoon alone, behind bars. Take a look at other killer brides from around the globe and the horrific crimes they committed against their alleged husbands.

She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head, and pulled the trigger,” said Murfreesboro Police Department Sgt. Kyle Evans of Prichard’s violent crime.
14 year old Aisha Isah killer her 40-year-old husband Isiaka Usman at their home in Nigeria after he allegedly failed to give her money for food. The teen had been complaining about her husband of five months since she moved in with him, saying he was not taking care of her basic needs and would refuse to provide her with money to eat. On the day of his killing, the two had gotten into an argument over money. Usman denied his new bride's request and slapped her, after which she took a pounder from the kitchen and hit him in the head, killing him instantly. She later claimed that it was never her intention to take his life.
After a week of marriage, a 22-year-old Indian bride murdered her husband with a stone after getting into a heated argument with him and deciding that he was simply not handsome enough. The criminal widow tried to frame her killing as a crime, as she ran out of the house crying and telling people that her husband has been murdered. After an investigation, she was arrested for first-degree murder and is now behind bars.

At 17, Zeinab Sekaanvand ran away from home to elope with a man she thought would give her a better life. Her marriage quickly turned bitter as she claimed her husband abused her both physically and verbally. She said he constantly raped her and when she asked for help, no one came. After being held and tortured at her local Iran police station for 20 days, the teen – whose parents disowned her for eloping – confessed to the crime. Now, six years after the brutal incident, Sekaanvand is in jail, awaiting execution.
A woman convicted of killing her husband in 2011, hung herself behind bars at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center. Amber Hilberling, 25, allegedly pushed her husband Joshua, through the window of their 25th-floor apartment. She claimed her partner was abusive and the murder was an act of self-defense. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison and given a $10,000 fine after she turned down a plea deal that would have reduced her time in prison to five years.

