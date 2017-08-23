‘Our Mommy Needs A Kidney!’ Kids’ Viral Video Helps Dying Parent Get A Donor

Kids say the darndest things — and when they say them on social media, they may just save a life! Just ask mother-of-two Diana Zippay, of Monongahela, Pa., who suffers from Alport syndrome, a genetic condition that causes kidney function to worsen over time. Click through the gallery to learn what the cute kids did.

Bailey, 8, and son Tobias, 5, When Diana's disease reached the point that she needed a transplant, her daughter, 8, and son, 5, made a video to help locate a donor.

“Our mom needs a kidney!” the tykes begged, holding up handwritten signs with the details of Diane’s plight. “The idea that they loved their mother enough to come up with a plan to try to save my life just means the world to me!” Diana said.

The video, which went viral, was seen by family friend, Melissa Deighan, who decided to step up. Although she was not a match for Diana, the National Kidney Registry welcomed her as a peer donor — part of an incredible process by which a peer donates to someone in need and the recipient’s peer does the same. “I couldn’t imagine those kids living the rest of their life without their mom,” Deighan said. “When you’re a kid, you shouldn’t have to worry about losing your mom or your dad.”

Soon enough, a donor for Diana turned up! “We wanted her to get the kidney,” Bailey said. “It makes me feel good!”