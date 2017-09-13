Corey Gamble Shares Hug With Kourtney & Khloe After Trio Lunch Date Without Kris!

Corey Gamble was just pictured having lunch with the Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian in West Lake, CA, RadarOnline.com has learned. The trio grabbed a bite to eat at Grissini restaurant while filming an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kris Jenner 's on-again-off-again boyfriend,was just pictured having lunch with the, 33, andin West Lake, CA, RadarOnline.com has learned. The trio grabbed a bite to eat at Grissini restaurant while filming an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Corey, 36, who is two years younger than Kourtney, recently got back together with cougar mama Kris, 61. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Scott, 34, wanted to know just how close the mom-of-three has gotten with much-younger boyfriend Younes Benjima, 24. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"He's been put on a flat $30K per-moth stipend, with bonuses for each appearance he makes on the show plus whenever they're snapped together out on a date," said an insider of Corey's business-driven relationship with Kris Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Corey's proud he held out for more money but it's not an easy situation, because deep down he doesn't have the hots for Kris and finds it hard being physically intimate with her," added the insider. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Corey is reportedly only in it for the cash, and doesn't care much about the KUWTK mogul. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"As soon as there's enough to make it on his own he's promised himself he's outta there!" Photo credit: BACKGRID