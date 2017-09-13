Corey Gamble Shares Hug With Kourtney & Khloe After Trio Lunch Date Without Kris!

Kris Jenner
's on-again-off-again boyfriend, Corey Gamble
was just pictured having lunch with the Khloe Kardashian
, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian
in West Lake, CA, RadarOnline.com has learned. The trio grabbed a bite to eat at Grissini restaurant while filming an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Corey, 36, who is two years younger than Kourtney, recently got back together with cougar mama Kris, 61.
Scott, 34, wanted to know just how close the mom-of-three has gotten with much-younger boyfriend Younes Benjima, 24.
"Corey's proud he held out for more money but it's not an easy situation, because deep down he doesn't have the hots for Kris and finds it hard being physically intimate with her," added the insider.
Corey is reportedly only in it for the cash, and doesn't care much about the KUWTK mogul.
"As soon as there's enough to make it on his own he's promised himself he's outta there!"
Despite all the rumors, Corey seemed quite at home in the presence of his two stepdaughters! What do you think is really going on between him and Kris? Sound off in the comments below.
