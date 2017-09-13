Corey Gamble Shares Hug With Kourtney & Khloe After Trio Lunch Date Without Kris! thumbnail

Scott Disick has also been asking the momager's boy toy for relationship advice.

Kris Jenner's on-again-off-again boyfriend, Corey Gamble was just pictured having lunch with the Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian in West Lake, CA, RadarOnline.com has learned. The trio grabbed a bite to eat at Grissini restaurant while filming an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Corey, 36, who is two years younger than Kourtney, recently got back together with cougar mama Kris, 61.

Troubled Scott Disick – who recently suffered a tragic mental breakdown after failing to take his medications – reportedly asked Corey for advice regarding his relationship with Kourtney.

Scott, 34, wanted to know just how close the mom-of-three has gotten with much-younger boyfriend Younes Benjima, 24.

He may want to get back together, but sources say she's had enough of his boozy ways and her only concern is the safety of their kids.

As for Kris, she was spotted treating her man to a lavish St. Tropez vacation back in July.

"He's been put on a flat $30K per-moth stipend, with bonuses for each appearance he makes on the show plus whenever they're snapped together out on a date," said an insider of Corey's business-driven relationship with Kris.

"Corey's proud he held out for more money but it's not an easy situation, because deep down he doesn't have the hots for Kris and finds it hard being physically intimate with her," added the insider.

Corey is reportedly only in it for the cash, and doesn't care much about the KUWTK mogul.

"As soon as there's enough to make it on his own he's promised himself he's outta there!"

Despite all the rumors, Corey seemed quite at home in the presence of his two stepdaughters! What do you think is really going on between him and Kris? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

